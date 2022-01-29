Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $2.98 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $100,280. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $483,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.