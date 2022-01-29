Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of ARES opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,619 shares of company stock worth $23,864,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 923,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after acquiring an additional 711,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ares Management by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

