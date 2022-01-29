Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) to Sell

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:DV opened at $24.38 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,283. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,997,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleVerify (DV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.