Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of SFT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 471.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 146,508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

