Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) to Hold

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

TPL opened at $1,034.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $803.00 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,203.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,289.01.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

