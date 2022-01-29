Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

NYSE HESM opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $983.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.517 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

