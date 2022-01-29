Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of Nitto Denko stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

