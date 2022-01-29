Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Shares of SUI opened at $187.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.83. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 652,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $87,809,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

