Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to “Buy”

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

BFST stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

