Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CLBK opened at $21.42 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

