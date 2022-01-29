Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMDX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LMDX opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMDX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

