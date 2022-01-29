Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

