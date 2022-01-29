Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Buy

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $54.30 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $155.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

