Zeit Capital LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

