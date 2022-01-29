Zeit Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,591.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4,573.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day moving average is $282.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.78 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

