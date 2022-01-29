Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 166,582 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,470,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

