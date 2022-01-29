Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.76 and last traded at $101.94. Approximately 394,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 226,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZD)
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
Featured Story: Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.