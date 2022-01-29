Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.76 and last traded at $101.94. Approximately 394,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 226,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

