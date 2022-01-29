Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $115.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ZG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 944,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,663. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after buying an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after buying an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

