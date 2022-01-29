Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.93

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 817372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

