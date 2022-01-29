Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.59.

ZION opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,669 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

