Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

