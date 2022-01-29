ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) received a $2.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.71.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 165.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 611,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after buying an additional 543,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 522,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

