Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 83.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.72 and a 200 day moving average of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

