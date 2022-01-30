$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Invacare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

IVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Invacare by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 288,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invacare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period.

IVC stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $77.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Invacare has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

