-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Docebo posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. upped their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. 112,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. Docebo has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

