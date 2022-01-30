$0.15 EPS Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 137,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 2.45. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

