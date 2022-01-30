-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.17). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

CGRN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 62,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,526. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.37. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

