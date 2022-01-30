$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 28.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 332,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

