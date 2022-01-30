$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $691,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.