$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 121,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,478. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $955.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

