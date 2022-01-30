$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Tapestry posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.63. 2,785,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,309. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

