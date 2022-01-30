$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded up $7.75 on Thursday, hitting $162.42. 297,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $112.40 and a 12-month high of $171.61.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.