$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.75. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,968,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,133 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. 13,197,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

