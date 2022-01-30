$1.61 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,595,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $128.10 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

