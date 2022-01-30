$1.61 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.05. Ovintiv posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

