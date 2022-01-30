$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after buying an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

