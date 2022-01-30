1,095 Shares in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in South State by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 8,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.21 on Friday. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

