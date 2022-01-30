11,749 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WISH. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH opened at $2.31 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

