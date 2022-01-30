$12.09 Billion in Sales Expected for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to announce sales of $12.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the lowest is $12.01 billion. HSBC reported sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year sales of $50.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.58 billion to $51.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HSBC.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

HSBC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.