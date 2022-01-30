$150.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report sales of $150.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.20 billion. Walmart reported sales of $152.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $571.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.09 billion to $573.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $586.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $577.73 billion to $594.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,372,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,342. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $381.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

