1,791 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Quidel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Quidel by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

