$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report sales of $18.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after buying an additional 340,242 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.