$187.87 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $187.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.32 million and the highest is $189.40 million. Paylocity posted sales of $146.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $817.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $995.35 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.38. 240,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,862. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.39.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

