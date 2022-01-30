$190.65 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post $190.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $190.70 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $741.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $782.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. 482,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,322,000 after purchasing an additional 645,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 235,957 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.