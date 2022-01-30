190,377 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,092,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $34.03 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

