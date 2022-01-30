$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.39. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $296.35 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.48.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

