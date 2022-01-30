21,391 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $2,982,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $2,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 290.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Amedisys by 32.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 277,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,351,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amedisys by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $128.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.52 and a twelve month high of $314.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

