21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.75. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 13,878 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

