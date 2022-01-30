2,560 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,560 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average is $309.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

