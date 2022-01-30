$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $13.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $93.65. 1,779,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,113. State Street has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

